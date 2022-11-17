New driver rehabilitation program at TMC

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence.

TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of driving rehabilitation is different with each case.

“We do a thorough evaluation to see if it’s something that they’ll be capable of doing and if they need any adaptive equipment possibly for the car, I do assessment and I find out what adaptive equipment they need and then I try them with it,” said Craddock.

If you or someone you know needs help getting back on the road, Craddock said first the patient will need a doctor’s prescription for an evaluation, then you can call TMC’s outpatient clinic for the next step.

