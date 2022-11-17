Texoma Local
Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fire risk

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68-RFE transmissions.

The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is still developing a repair.

In the meantime the company says owners can drive the trucks but drivers should contact a dealer if they see a dashboard warning light.

