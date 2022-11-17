Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility payments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s not right, it’s a lot of elderly people and disabled people out here and we are being treated unfairly.”

Sabrina Modisette is one of the many outraged tenants feeling uncertain about where they will sleep Thursday night.

She said, “They tell us we can leave and break the lease but where are we going to move to?”

In addition, tenant Rachel Whiteley said it takes money to move, stating, “When you’re disabled and don’t have much transportation trying to get around and find apartments and then then the cost of the deposits and the whole moving, it’s a big financial burden to place on people.”

Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments in tears because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday.

According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying the utilities, is more than $20,000 dollars behind in paying the water bill.

The City of Sherman spokesman, Nate Strauch, said after seeing what happened, the city turned the water back on in an effort to help but he explained, “Once the power is turned off, those apartments will go cold. It is supposed to be below freezing, so the city will have to re-disconnect that water on Friday night before it drops below freezing, otherwise we have a situation where you have broken pipes and flooded apartment buildings, things that would add fuel to the fire.”

Once learning Wednesday that power will be shut off starting Thursday, the city has arranged for The Salvation Army, located on Texoma Parkway to be a designated warming station.

However, that may not be an option for tenants who have pets.

Rachel Whiteley said, “I’m gonna have to try to find friends or family to stay with because my animals, I can’t take them to warming stations, or any of the shelters. They won’t take your animals. There’s going to be a lot of people that have no place to go because they don’t want to leave their animals.”

The city says it is exploring the possible next steps both legally and logistically and, in the meantime, a donation fund for the tenants has been set up through United Way for anyone who has the means to help.

