CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Calera Bulldogs held a triple baseball signing sending players to NOC-Tonkawa.

Bulldog baseball players Jeffrey Sweeney, Colt Weaver and Nakni Anna all signed to play at the next level for NOC.

Calera is a traditional state tournament team with all three players serving a huge role in their success.

