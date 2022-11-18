Denison boy wins trip to school in fire truck

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got a ride to school he won’t forget Thursday morning.

The third grader won a home safety plan drawing contest, and Denison Fire Rescue rewarded the boy with a ride to school in a fire engine.

”It felt crazy,” Sam said of his ride. “It was fun, bumpy, and crazy cool. I had a lot of fun.”

Denison Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks says he hopes programs like this one will help keep kids excited about learning about fire prevention.

