Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district

Durant ISD
Durant ISD(Durant ISD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with school district.

Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School.

But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time.

Police aren’t commenting right now on the nature of the investigation.

But the school district tells us the employee is no longer employed by Durant ISD.

We’ll continue to follow up.

