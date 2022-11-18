Texoma Local
Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center receives $25k donation

A non-profit in Sherman received a big donation Thursday for their work with local kids.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Rosendin Foundation donated $25,000 to the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center Thursday morning.

They said the donation would help them fight and reduce childhood trauma while making a positive impact on the community.

