Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center receives $25k donation
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A non-profit in Sherman received a big donation Thursday for their work with local kids.
The Rosendin Foundation donated $25,000 to the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center Thursday morning.
They said the donation would help them fight and reduce childhood trauma while making a positive impact on the community.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.