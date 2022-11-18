Texoma Local
Lights remain on for Sherman apartment tenants after facing a notice of disconnection

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst, are grateful the lights are on.

Doris Benson said, “Whoever did this, God bless y’all. I’m just so thankful for you guys.”

Wednesday night, city officials said Oncor was slated to cut power to over 200 residents of the Norwegian Woods, Westwood Gardens and Candlelight apartments.

However, right before the scheduled shut off, a payment was made to avoid disconnection.

Sherman’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Moses Duran said, “As far as we can tell right now, the electric provider for these apartments has canceled the disconnect order. We have yet to find out how much time did they buy... don’t know if they bought us one day yet, a week, a month.”

The rent payment includes the utilities and tenants said they paid their rent.

However, the landlord didn’t pay the electric or water bill.

In fact, their water was shut off earlier this week, but the city turned the water back on, despite a $20,000 outstanding bill.

Although she said she is grateful the power is on, tenant Rachel Whiteley said she won’t be sticking around much longer.

She explained, “I found an apartment and I will be able to walk away from all this mess. I still feel sorry though for the people that are here.”

Whiteley said she wants to stand by her neighbors, stating, “I don’t think this is right. This management, they really need to understand what they’ve done to people, especially this close to the holiday season, to put people through this. They’re going to go and enjoy their holiday with their family and everything and not even have no consideration for all these people.”

As of Thursday night, The City of Sherman said it doesn’t know how long power will be connected for, but they will provide updates to the city’s Facebook page as more information becomes available.

