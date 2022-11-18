One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road.

According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound when his pickup went left of center and collided with another pickup driven by Jayson Khoury, 23, of Ada.

Khoury taken to a Plano hospital by air ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Vineyard and his passenger, Brandon Vineyard, 21, of Davis, were both flown to an Oklahoma City hospital, where both were admitted in critical condition.

According to troopers, none of the three men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

