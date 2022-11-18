Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods

A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The tracks back in January were littered with discarded boxes from stolen items. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/LAPD/OBTAINED BY KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - The Los Angeles Police Department said it has made a significant crackdown on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.

On Thursday, LAPD announced the arrests of 22 people in connection with the theft of $18 million in merchandise.

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown L.A. were littered with thousands of boxes after thieves routinely stole from passing trains.

A public-private partnership called the Train Burglary Task Force is using a combination of modern technology and old-fashioned police work to stop the crimes.

Tools like security cameras, artificial intelligence and fencing combined with increased patrols have reduced calls about railroad theft by 60 percent.

The LAPD said it hopes publicity about the mass crackdown will send a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility...
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows...
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
The City of Sherman says Apex East Coast LLC is more than $20,000 behind on water bill payments
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a...
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow

Latest News

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Buffalo, N.Y., braces for snowstorm
Republicans are preparing to target President Joe Biden in several probes after they take...
GOP focuses on Hunter Biden after winning House
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in crash involving sheriff's department recruits on run