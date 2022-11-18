Texoma Local
Pottsboro fifth graders surprise cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving gift

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - As Thanksgiving rounds the corner, a group of fifth graders at Pottsboro ISD want to serve the people who serve them: their cafeteria workers.

“We have been noticing that our lunch ladies haven’t been appreciated,” said Amelia Blanton, who helped organize the surprise. “So we chose to get gift baskets for them, and we all worked together to make a big poster and mini poster so they can have a good thanksgiving break.”

The students got donations from local businesses like Zellie Blue, Hamms 54, Brookshires, Napoli’s, Bay At The Lake, Creations by Denver, and Roma’s.

“I’m just so thankful that we were thought of,” said Tonja Montgomery, the cafeteria manager. “It’s amazing to me, and I know the other ladies that I work with we didn’t expect it, but we think it’s awesome.”

It gave them both a reason to give thanks.

“I knew that we were gonna feed all the middle school, but this was quite a surprise,” said Montgomery.

“I was really happy because I love seeing the lunch ladies happy and being appreciated,” said Blanton. “Even if you don’t live in a big town and you’re not that old, you can still do big things.”

