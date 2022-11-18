Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WXFT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility...
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows...
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
The City of Sherman says Apex East Coast LLC is more than $20,000 behind on water bill payments
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a...
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY