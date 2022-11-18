Texoma Local
Sherman man gets 35 years in child sex abuse case

Stacie Hollis
Stacie Hollis(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Grayson County Criminal District Attorney Brett Smith said Thursday that Stacie Ryan Hollis, 37, received the sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Smith said an investigation by the Sherman Police Department revealed a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a friend’s house during a sleepover.

Smith said Sherman Police investigated similar allegations against Hollis in 2019 but the investigation stalled because the victim did not initially make an outcry, but was interviewed again and provided a detailed statement of years of sexual abuse by Hollis.

Smith said this crime does not allow for release on parole and the sentence must be served in its entirety, and the defendant will not be released from prison until the year 2057.

Hollis must register as a sex offender and the victims were granted a lifetime protective order.

