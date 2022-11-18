Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Windy and Cold start to Friday

Tonight’s cold front will make for a chilly start to the weekend.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday and Wednesday saw clear skies and large differences between the high and low temperatures. Thursday had some areas get as high as 60 degrees, but that was after overnight lows in the 20s. That trend will end overnight as a cold front will mix up Texoma weather going into the weekend.

For starters, the northerly wind shift Friday morning means a biting wind chill for early risers. Temperatures will be at or around freezing but the wind chill will make it feel in the 20s. Be sure to bundle up before going out Friday. Highs won’t be very high at all Friday, as most of Texoma will top out in the mid 40s.

The cold front will create overcast skies going into Saturday. As the temperatures drop overnight, these clouds will create some light snow flurries in some parts of Texoma. This will be a light snow at best and will not impact road travel. Some may wake up Saturday and see some a light dusting on the grass is all.

So the next two days are going to feel like winter arrived extra early. But starting Sunday, a more consistent warming trend will begin heading into the holidays.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
The City of Sherman says Apex East Coast LLC is more than $20,000 behind on water bill payments
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
Dozens of residents at a Denison apartment, which tenants said is an all bills paid complex,...
“Get the power back on”: Residents in Denison apartments say complex failed to pay electric bill
Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 17
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 17
Full Morning Weather 11/17/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/17/2022
Evening Forecast - Wed, Nov 16
Evening Forecast - Wed, Nov 16
Full Morning Weather 11/16/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/16/2022