Windy and Cold start to Friday

Thursday and Wednesday saw clear skies and large differences between the high and low temperatures. Thursday had some areas get as high as 60 degrees, but that was after overnight lows in the 20s. That trend will end overnight as a cold front will mix up Texoma weather going into the weekend.

For starters, the northerly wind shift Friday morning means a biting wind chill for early risers. Temperatures will be at or around freezing but the wind chill will make it feel in the 20s. Be sure to bundle up before going out Friday. Highs won’t be very high at all Friday, as most of Texoma will top out in the mid 40s.

The cold front will create overcast skies going into Saturday. As the temperatures drop overnight, these clouds will create some light snow flurries in some parts of Texoma. This will be a light snow at best and will not impact road travel. Some may wake up Saturday and see some a light dusting on the grass is all.

So the next two days are going to feel like winter arrived extra early. But starting Sunday, a more consistent warming trend will begin heading into the holidays.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.