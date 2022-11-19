A+ Athlete: Emily Robinson, Caddo

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Emily Robinson of Caddo High School.

Emily is ranked number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s a Choctaw Star recipient, a member of national honors society, FCA, FCCLA and she’s on the Superintendents honor roll. She is active in her church and community and excels in everything she does.

“I think Emily has an intrinsic desire to excel,” Math teacher Tim Carter said. “The things that make her great on the court and on the field, which is, I’m going to be better than everyone else, are the same attributes that she brings to the classroom. I am going to work harder than everybody in here. I’m going to be successful. I an going to understand all the nuances of what we are doing. What makes her a great athlete, makes her a great student.”

“I am definitely competitive,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t matter what I am doing, I want to win. I am competitive towards others and I am very competitive towards myself. I want to do the best I can do. I want to be perfect. You are not always going to be perfect, but I want to succeed.”

Perfection is something Emily strives for in sports too. She is an all-state basketball player, an MVP of multiple tournaments, named a top five player by the Oklahoman, and has led her team to the state tournament twice. She also has two state championships in softball including throwing a no-hitter in the championship game as the pitcher.

“She always puts the team first,” Caddo basketball coach Kolby Johnson said. “With her being involved with so much stuff throughout school, with different sports and activities, there’s never been a time where she wasn’t ready to cancel something for herself, to be there for the team.”

“In everything that I do, I just want to be my best version,” Robinson said. “I work hard just as much in the classroom as I do on the court or field. That is something that I have always been taught, just to give it your all in everything you do.”

And that’s why Emily Robinson is this week’s A+ Athlete.

