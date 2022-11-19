Texoma Local
Denison Main Street updates

The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under construction giving businesses some relief.
The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under construction giving businesses some relief.(KXII)
By Andrea Aguilar
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Denison, Texas (KXII) - The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under construction giving businesses some relief.

“We are so ready for it to be over, we were celebrating today because we were talking to the guys and they were telling us they are wrapping up,” said Gabriele Waller.

Gabriele Waller works at Summer Boutique said the construction out front has caused fewer people to walk into their store.

“Our back alley parking lot kind of leads into a bunch of different areas so sometimes people will come in through the back but definitely through the front there hasn’t been a lot of traffic,” added Waller.

One business owner at Main Street Salon Suites said the use of social media has been a great outlet to tell customers they are open.

“We’ve had to be very proactive to let them that know we are open,” said Rene Teague-Osuna.

Rene Teague-Osuna and other business owners added the communication between construction workers has made the process a lot easier and they can’t wait to see the final result.

“I mean it’s beautiful out there they are doing a beautiful job and there will be people walking up and down again like there supposed to,” said Teague-Osuna.

Once the 200 hundred block reopens the intersection of Rusk and Main Street will close for the next phase of construction.

