A Little Snow Overnight, Lots of Cold This Weekend

A fresh dose of arctic air rolling into Texoma will keep things chilly this weekend. A southward-moving Canadian air mass and a very weak upper disturbance may team up to generate a few patches of light snow or flurries overnight, accumulation is unlikely, perhaps a dusting. Winds will ease to a northerly breeze of 5 to 10 mph and lows will be in the 20s to near 30.

Clouds thin out Saturday leaving us mostly sunny and cool by afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Expect a clear and very cold night Saturday night with lows in the low to mid-20s. Southerly winds warm things up a bit by early next week with highs in the 50s. A weak upper low tracks across Texoma Monday with a chance of a few showers at 30%. The moisture supply will be limited with this system, so amounts are expected to be low at less than a quarter of an inch.

The outlook into Thanksgiving shows a cold front arriving, but for a change it doesn’t bring a lot of cold air with it. I’m going for a small chance of showers Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s. It looks to be quite windy both Thursday and for shoppers on Black Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.