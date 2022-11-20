Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek...
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
Durant ISD
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
Stacie Hollis
Sherman man gets 35 years in child sex abuse case
Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
The lights are finally back at East Coast Apartments, but tenants said it doesn’t cease their...
Outstanding electrical bill at Texoma apartments may have been six figures, source says

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Matt Schermerhorn talks about donating blood at the Impact Life blood center, Friday, Nov. 11,...
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him