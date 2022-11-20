Freezing Sunday Morning

Temperatures are already at or below freezing in Texoma at time of publishing. Overnight temperatures heading into Sunday will be around the 20s. Make sure you’re dripping those faucets!

Once Texoma gets above freezing on Sunday, a warming trend will ensure overnight temperatures will stay above freezing the rest of the week. Highs will slowly creep towards 60 degrees, but will mostly stay in the 50s this week.

A cold front will move through Texoma on Thanksgiving that could start up some light showers in the western counties of Texoma. Most will simply see a colder evening in the upper 30s heading into Black Friday. Might be uncomfortable for die hard Black Friday shoppers.

We’ll keep an eye on the rain chances for Thanksgiving, as aside from those chances, it should be a mostly pleasant November week. Just in time for the holiday!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

