Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Freezing Sunday Morning

Warming trend the rest of the week of Thanksgiving
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are already at or below freezing in Texoma at time of publishing. Overnight temperatures heading into Sunday will be around the 20s. Make sure you’re dripping those faucets!

Once Texoma gets above freezing on Sunday, a warming trend will ensure overnight temperatures will stay above freezing the rest of the week. Highs will slowly creep towards 60 degrees, but will mostly stay in the 50s this week.

A cold front will move through Texoma on Thanksgiving that could start up some light showers in the western counties of Texoma. Most will simply see a colder evening in the upper 30s heading into Black Friday. Might be uncomfortable for die hard Black Friday shoppers.

We’ll keep an eye on the rain chances for Thanksgiving, as aside from those chances, it should be a mostly pleasant November week. Just in time for the holiday!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek...
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
Durant ISD
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility...
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
Power remains connected for Sherman apartment tenants
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sat, Nov 19
Evening Forecast - Sat, Nov 19
Full Morning Weather 11/18/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/18/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 17
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 17
Full Morning Weather 11/17/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/17/2022