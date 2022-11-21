Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

AAA anticipates a surge of travelers this Thanksgiving holiday

While the number of travelers is on the incline, gas prices are steadily dropping.
While the number of travelers is on the incline, gas prices are steadily dropping.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) -This year’s Thanksgiving travel levels are close to what we saw pre-pandemic.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA said, “when we compare Texas to 2019, which was a record year for Thanksgiving travel, we see that this year’s travel volume is about 5% below 2019.”

While the number of travelers is on the incline, gas prices are steadily dropping.

“Texas is still the cheapest in the nation,” Armbruster said.

And as of Monday, Sherman/Denison is the top four of least expensive gas prices in the nation.

“I hope we continue to drop,” says traveler, Brian Mesel.

Before you hit the road, there’s three things you should check on your car.

First, check the tires.

Your tire pressure should be the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure, you can find that number in your vehicle’s owner manual.

“Typically we do see dead batteries, flat tires, and engine problems, that’s normally our top  roadside emergency calls during the holidays,” Armbruster said.

Second, is the battery.

AAA suggests you check your battery with a mechanic after it reaches its three year mark.

Armbruster added, “and also your engine, checking under the hood, the belts, the hoses, do they look like their good or are they worn and torn.”

In the event you get stuck on the side of the road, AAA advices to have an emergency roadside kit prepared.

“You wanna think about extra blankets, extra jackets or coats or layers of clothing for not only yourself, but your passenger, and don’t forget about your pets as well” said Armbruster.

You can also keep flares, non-perishable food items, and water in that emergency kit.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Tuesday Morning Fog, Showery Skies Thu-Fri
Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
Durant ISD
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek...
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
Stacie Hollis
Sherman man gets 35 years in child sex abuse case

Latest News

ODOT said to expect the lanes to go back down to one after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hwy 69/75 in Colbert open to two lanes
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under...
Denison Main Street updates