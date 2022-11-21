AAA anticipates a surge of travelers this Thanksgiving holiday

Texas (KXII) -This year’s Thanksgiving travel levels are close to what we saw pre-pandemic.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA said, “when we compare Texas to 2019, which was a record year for Thanksgiving travel, we see that this year’s travel volume is about 5% below 2019.”

While the number of travelers is on the incline, gas prices are steadily dropping.

“Texas is still the cheapest in the nation,” Armbruster said.

And as of Monday, Sherman/Denison is the top four of least expensive gas prices in the nation.

“I hope we continue to drop,” says traveler, Brian Mesel.

Before you hit the road, there’s three things you should check on your car.

First, check the tires.

Your tire pressure should be the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure, you can find that number in your vehicle’s owner manual.

“Typically we do see dead batteries, flat tires, and engine problems, that’s normally our top roadside emergency calls during the holidays,” Armbruster said.

Second, is the battery.

AAA suggests you check your battery with a mechanic after it reaches its three year mark.

Armbruster added, “and also your engine, checking under the hood, the belts, the hoses, do they look like their good or are they worn and torn.”

In the event you get stuck on the side of the road, AAA advices to have an emergency roadside kit prepared.

“You wanna think about extra blankets, extra jackets or coats or layers of clothing for not only yourself, but your passenger, and don’t forget about your pets as well” said Armbruster.

You can also keep flares, non-perishable food items, and water in that emergency kit.

