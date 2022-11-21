Texoma Local
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw

Jose Andaverde
Jose Andaverde(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw.

Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.

The victim told deputies Andaverde assault him with a pole saw, striking him in the arm and possibly in the head area.

Witnesses confirmed the victim’s statement to deputies, who found the victim to have injuries consistent with his account.

Deputies arrested Andaverde for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being help in the Grayson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

