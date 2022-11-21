Scattered Monday Morning Showers

Sunday morning saw the coldest temperatures of the month across Texoma. Some towns dropped as low as 17 degrees overnight. Thankfully, the below freezing overnights are going away the week of Thanksgiving.

But first, models are showing the Texas counties of Texoma will see some overnight light showers heading into Monday. By noon Monday, all of Texoma will be in the clear with only cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise to normalcy (61 degree highs) by Thanksgiving. A cold front will move through on Thursday that will bring some rain to parts of Texoma. Models are still uncertain, but eastern Texoma counties will have the highest chance of seeing some light rain with low accumulation (less than a quarter of an inch). For most of Texoma, Thanksgiving will be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 50s / low 60s and a cool northerly wind compliments of the cold front.

We’ll keep an eye on the rain chances, but stay tuned to News 12 and the KXII Weather Authority app the next three days for the latest.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.