Tuesday Morning Fog, Showery Skies Thu-Fri

Expect a chilly night with mostly clear skies; that is, until fog begins to form in the pre-dawn hours. Lows will remain above freezing. The fog may become quite dense between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. before breaking up by noon. Mostly sunny skies are in the Tuesday afternoon forecast, but we’re back to clouds by Wednesday.

A large upper low will move across the Rockies mid-week while deep southerly flow increases our low-level moisture; this pattern suggests clouds followed by rain as the low gets closer. The models do not agree on the timing of the low’s movement, but the overall pattern favors scattered showers in the period Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front will also drop into the mix, probably on Friday. If the front’s arrival meshes with that of the upper low, some soaking rainfall would take place Friday and maybe into the first half of Saturday.

There’s considerable uncertainty in the timing, but the odds are at least even money for some rain on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, or both. Dry skies should return by the second half of the weekend as the low moves to our east.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

