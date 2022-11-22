Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent.

And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for everybody,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the city of Sherman. “Certainly, from the city’s perspective, when you can’t find a responsible person at any of these companies and come forward and explain at least what’s going on.”

Tenants still want answers from landlords who may not live anywhere close.

“The owner lives in New York,” said Genny Zelis, a resident of East Coast Apartments. “We can’t look it up. It just says Apex LLC. So, I don’t know what to do.”

According to a Texas Franchise Tax Public Information Report, the manager for Apex East Coast LLC is Aron Puretz, and the company is based out of New Jersey.

Apex listed him as president online.

On a certificate of formation for Apex Sherman TX LP, the General Partner, Oron Zarum, signed it.

“We would hope that going forward that maybe this is the start of something new with them or if they’re not going to manage these apartment complexes in a way that the residents feel comfortable living there, they would find somebody to sell to who actually would,” said Strauch.

According to court records, this isn’t anything new.

Look up those names signed on the records, and there’s story after story with an eerily similar narrative.

Records show the state of Indiana sued an LLC for owed utility money at Indianapolis apartments connected back to Zarum.

News 12 also found a jury awarded millions in a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia against an LLC connected to Puretz.

Now tenants said it’s time for their government to step in.

“I want the city of Denison to get involved,” said Zeris.

The city of Denison said the issue is a civil matter, so they can’t speak on it; however, the city council agenda for Monday night shows council members will go into executive session with a city attorney regarding the complex.

