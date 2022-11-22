Texoma Local
Gunter preparing for third round matchup with Palmer

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The third round of the 3A state playoffs brings the biggest test of the year for Gunter as they take on the Palmer Bulldogs in a battle of the undefeated teams.

Entering the contest, both teams come fresh off of big time wins in their second-round match ups. As Gunter used a complete performance in all three phases of the game last week to take down Jacksboro 48-7, while Palmer used an offensive explosion in the first half to help them coast to a 49-13 win over Callisburg.

“Obviously their undefeated. They’re one of the few undefeated teams left in 3A,” said Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel. “So yeah, they’re extremely sound in all three phases. Defensively, they run to the ball as good as anybody we’ve played. Offensively they’ve got some really, really key weapons that we’ve got to try and slow down.”

