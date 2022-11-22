Texoma Local
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open.

The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza which is still under construction.

There’s also an Einstein Bros Bagels at the same location, which is expected to open Tuesday.

