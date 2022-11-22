Soggy, Chilly Holiday Weather

A well-defined upper low now over the Pacific NW is moving southeastward at a good clip, putting it over western Texas by Thursday (Thanksgiving) night. Rain chances will steadily increase as it draws nearer.

For your Tuesday night it will be well above freezing, in the low to mid 40s with clouds rolling in. Winds will run south and rather light at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday will be a sunless day with a small chance of rain in the morning (20%) and increasing potential for rain later in the day (40%). Highs will be cooler, in the lower 50s, and winds will pick up from the south, so it’s a big change from the nice conditions we enjoyed Tuesday!

Thanksgiving Day and Friday look rainy with odds of precipitation high, better than even money both days. The heaviest rainfall is expected Friday/Friday night as the upper low moves overhead. Rain may linger into at least part of the day Saturday before tapering off. Sinking air on the western side of the departing low gives us a sunny and mild Sunday. Rainfall totals of one to three inches can expected for the entire event, it’s looking quite soggy by the time we get to Saturday.

The longer-range outlook beyond Sunday suggests an abrupt change in the pattern as an upper high develops. Highs may push 70 degrees by early next week with lots of clear skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

