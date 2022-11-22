Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead Sunday night at the 10-acre farm that is about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities have not identified the victims or said how they were killed.

The injured person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas

Latest News

Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison