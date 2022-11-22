Veterans Thanksgiving lunch at Walker House

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A gathering place for local Veterans hosted their Thanksgiving lunch.

Volunteers and Veterans gathered around the table at the Walker House in Denison to enjoy a nice turkey meal with their families. The Military Veteran Peer Network program has helped many veterans in Grayson County with group activities and community resources.

“Whenever we first started this my personal vision was to do kind of a thank you to all of our veterans that maybe missed holiday dinners or missed a regular dinner. So when they come over and eat here at the house we try to have things that are home cooked,” said Volunteer Coordinator Glenda Brock.

The Walker House will host a Thanksgiving dinner on thursday from 1pm to 6pm for anyone who has served in the military or is serving the military.

