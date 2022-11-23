Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

5-year-old girl who inspired many, leaves a big legacy behind

“Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard.”
“Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard.”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five-year-old Charlotte Marie Brooks is a name that won’t soon be forgotten.

“Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard,” said mom, Stephanie Brooks.

Everyday of Charlotte Brook’s life was a miracle.

“She actually was born completely blue and had to be resuscitated,” Brooks said.

Charlotte had microcephaly, HIE, cerebral palsy, was nonverbal, nonmobile, blind, deaf, and used a feeding tube.

“Nobody wants to go through this,” Brooks added.

Everyday was a challenge, even things as simple as dressing her.

“We found a lot of issues getting her dressed and being able to access her feeding tub or change her diaper in public,” said Brooks.

This frustration inspired the Brooks family to launch the Charlotte Letter, adaptive clothing for children with special needs.

“Just to even see how, its changing their life just by making one extra thing a little easier,” Brooks said.

While caring for Charlotte, Stephanie and her husband launched the company in July of 2021, she says there was a lot to learn, “figuring out what it’s like to start a small business, we didn’t have fashion experience.”

But the greatest lessons were the ones taught by Charlotte, “the importance of rest, that you do have to stop and allow for god to work and even just, the world will convince us that we can do it all and we need each other to come alongside and to help each other,”  Brooks said.

And for the business, the Brook’s family says that since Charlotte’s passing two weeks ago, they’re determined to keep alive the work her life inspired.

“Really trying to reach as many customers as we can but our passion is still alive and well and if not we’re even motivated now,” Brooks added.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas

Latest News

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
A gathering place for local Veterans hosted their Thanksgiving lunch.
Veterans Thanksgiving lunch at Walker House
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA