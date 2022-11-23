Arrest warrant expected tomorrow for former Durant ISD employee

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for a former Durant Independent School District employee.

Durant Police Detective Brandon Mitchell confirms that Ryan Capps of Kingston has been under criminal investigation for an alleged improper relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Capps was working at Durant Middle School until last week, when the district fired him.

Capps graduated from Kingston High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of the golf team.

