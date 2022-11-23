Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Arrest warrant expected tomorrow for former Durant ISD employee

Durant ISD
Durant ISD(Durant ISD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for a former Durant Independent School District employee.

Durant Police Detective Brandon Mitchell confirms that Ryan Capps of Kingston has been under criminal investigation for an alleged improper relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Capps was working at Durant Middle School until last week, when the district fired him.

Capps graduated from Kingston High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of the golf team.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Commissioners joined S&S Consolidated ISD and the city of Southmayd in denying abatements to...
Grayson County commissioners strike down abatement for proposed Southmayd solar farm
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
The lights are finally back at East Coast Apartments, but tenants said it doesn’t cease their...
Outstanding electrical bill at Texoma apartments may have been six figures, source says