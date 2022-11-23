Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.

This year’s match up will certainly mean a lot for these Panthers, as they not only have a chance to punch their ticket into the 3A state quarterfinals, but they will have an opportunity to get payback for last year’s 21-14 overtime loss to the Eagles which sent Bells home earlier than expected in last season’s playoff run.

Head coach Dale West knows this year his team has a prime opportunity to take down Holliday, while also making history in Bells.

“It adds a little zest to it. We’ve got to get over this next step. We’ve never been to the fourth round in Bells program history, so we’ve got to be the history team and that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” said West. “To do that, we’ve got to get over the Holliday hump, like I said, they’re a really good football team. I feel like we’re closing the gap a little bit and we’ve got to take that next step.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.