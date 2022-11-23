Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.

This year’s match up will certainly mean a lot for these Panthers, as they not only have a chance to punch their ticket into the 3A state quarterfinals, but they will have an opportunity to get payback for last year’s 21-14 overtime loss to the Eagles which sent Bells home earlier than expected in last season’s playoff run.

Head coach Dale West knows this year his team has a prime opportunity to take down Holliday, while also making history in Bells.

“It adds a little zest to it. We’ve got to get over this next step. We’ve never been to the fourth round in Bells program history, so we’ve got to be the history team and that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” said West. “To do that, we’ve got to get over the Holliday hump, like I said, they’re a really good football team. I feel like we’re closing the gap a little bit and we’ve got to take that next step.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Bells prepares for Holliday
Bells prepares for Holliday
Gunter prepares for Palmer
Gunter preparing for third round matchup with Palmer
Gunter prepares for Palmer
Gunter prepares for Palmer
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit