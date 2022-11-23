Boil advisory in effect for Hugo residents

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Residents in Hugo are under a citywide boil advisory after a watermain break Tuesday.

Choctaw County Commissioner Darrell Kerr said a watermain break occurred on Tuesday and was repaired Wednesday morning.

The water is back on, but it may take time for the pressure to build back up, according to a social media post.

Check back for updates.

