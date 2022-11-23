Texoma Local
City of Gunter experiences water outage


Gunter residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday after a watermain break.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday after a watermain break.

According to Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, a contractor hit a watermain, and it may affect all customers in Gunter.

Residents may have very low pressure or no water, according to a social media post.

Crews are onsite working on repairs.

There is no update on when the repairs will be fixed.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

