Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new leadership role at the North Texas Regional Airport.

Magers will serve as the next director for NTRA and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority.

Like the rest of the county, the airport said it is growing.

It said more hangers are needed to accommodate increasing requests from companies interested in landing at the airport.

Randy Hensarling, vice chairman of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, said addressing growth is why he wanted Magers for the job.

“Given his background and experience in management and working on large deals, we thought with the future of this airport being great for the county somebody with this skill set would be excellent as far as leading us in the future,” said Hensarling.

All commissioners unanimously approved naming Bill Magers for the role.

He will begin on January 1st.

Magers did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.