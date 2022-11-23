Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike

A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in his neighborhood as he rode his bike home.
By David Caltabiano and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) -- An Arizona family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old son after he was hit and killed in his neighborhood Sunday while riding his bike home.

The parents of Robbie Mead said he was less than two weeks away from turning 5 years old.

Gabby Mead, Robbie’s mother, said the 4-year-old had made the trip many times before. They said they found out he had been hit when they heard sirens and someone shouting that a child had been hit.

“That’s when I went running and saw him on the ground,” said Gabby Mead. “He was almost home to me.”

Mead told AZFamily she was devastated.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We read about it on the news happening to other families, and you never think it could be your family and your son, and when you find out, it’s just earth-shattering.”

Buckeye police said they are investigating the collision.

Detectives said that speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and attempted to save Robbie. The listed speed limit is 10 mph.

“It’s hard to think that if he was going 10 miles per hour, he couldn’t stop ‘cause I’ve gone up and down these aisles,” Mead said. “I’ve had kids run out in front of me and I could stop, so why couldn’t he?”

There is now a growing memorial for Robbie at the spot where he was killed, complete with chalk messages of mourning.

“He was a light in this dark world,” said Mead. “I want people to remember him as a happy kid.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Robbie’s family pay for funeral expenses. Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant police have issued an arrest warrant for a former Durant Middle School coach for an...
Former Durant ISD employee in custody after accusations of having a sexual relationship with student
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

Latest News

FILE - Police held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update in the investigation of the...
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel...
Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
Residents in Hugo are under a citywide boil advisory after a watermain break Tuesday.
Boil advisory in effect for Hugo residents