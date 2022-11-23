Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Wet and Chilly the Next Few Days

Sunshine returns on Sunday...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is on the increase overnight and you can expect soggy skies on and off through Thanksgiving, an occasional non-severe storm is also possible. Temperatures won’t change much tonight, lows stopping around 50, and we’ll be in the mid-50s for Thanksgiving. Rain chances ease a bit Friday as we’ll be in between impulses that are rotating around a large upper low to our west.

The heaviest rainfall will probably be Friday evening into the first half of Saturday with the passage of the main upper low. A few thunderstorms are possible during the event, but severe weather is very unlikely. Rain ends sometime Saturday, and Sunday should be a pretty day with highs around 60! A chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns next Tuesday as a fast-moving cold front sweeps through.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant police have issued an arrest warrant for a former Durant Middle School coach for an...
Former Durant ISD employee in custody after accusations of having a sexual relationship with student
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 11/23/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/23/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/21/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/21/2022
Evening Forecast - Sat, Nov 19
Evening Forecast - Sat, Nov 19
Full Morning Weather 11/18/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/18/2022