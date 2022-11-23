Wet and Chilly the Next Few Days
Sunshine returns on Sunday...
Rain is on the increase overnight and you can expect soggy skies on and off through Thanksgiving, an occasional non-severe storm is also possible. Temperatures won’t change much tonight, lows stopping around 50, and we’ll be in the mid-50s for Thanksgiving. Rain chances ease a bit Friday as we’ll be in between impulses that are rotating around a large upper low to our west.
The heaviest rainfall will probably be Friday evening into the first half of Saturday with the passage of the main upper low. A few thunderstorms are possible during the event, but severe weather is very unlikely. Rain ends sometime Saturday, and Sunday should be a pretty day with highs around 60! A chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns next Tuesday as a fast-moving cold front sweeps through.
