Wet and Chilly the Next Few Days

Rain is on the increase overnight and you can expect soggy skies on and off through Thanksgiving, an occasional non-severe storm is also possible. Temperatures won’t change much tonight, lows stopping around 50, and we’ll be in the mid-50s for Thanksgiving. Rain chances ease a bit Friday as we’ll be in between impulses that are rotating around a large upper low to our west.

The heaviest rainfall will probably be Friday evening into the first half of Saturday with the passage of the main upper low. A few thunderstorms are possible during the event, but severe weather is very unlikely. Rain ends sometime Saturday, and Sunday should be a pretty day with highs around 60! A chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns next Tuesday as a fast-moving cold front sweeps through.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.