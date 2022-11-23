Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit

PHOENIX (AP) - The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has settled her wrongful death lawsuit.

Documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona show that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.

In exchange, all of Sweet’s legal claims will be dismissed.

In a statement, Sweet says the settlement does not remedy “the blatant lack of accountability by all involved.”

Spokeswomen for the city and police declined to comment Wednesday.

The ex-officer who shot the 26-year-old Shaver was acquitted of murder.

