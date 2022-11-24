26th Bob Skaggs Memorial Food drive wraps up as one of the most successful years yet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the final hours of the 26th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive, the rain and chilly temperatures didn’t stop the crowds from coming.

“We wanted to make sure that we could bring some canned goods to drop off today and give back,” said Scott Halley, who came with Brother Forever MC to donate canned goods. “That’s what it’s all about. We are hundred percent giving back to our community.”

Even the littlest volunteers were bundled up and ready to lend a hand.

“To help people,” said Kiley Haddock.

“They could not survive without any food, and we need to help them,” said Elizabeth Haddock.

This year, organizers said the food drive is among the most successful.

It topped last year’s total of 30 palettes filled with non-perishable items.

“This year we’re going to end up between 35 to 37,” said Wendy Vellotti. “That’s amazing.”

The donations will be taken to the local Salvation Army to stock the shelves.

Vellotti said the Salvation Army saw an increased demand this year from people needing help.

“The price of everything has gone up, and so people are having a hard time stretching that dollar,” said Vellotti. “As we start seeing growth, it’s always good to try to, you know, do better than we did last year because we’re seeing more growth, and we need extra growth to help sustain them another year.”

And what they accomplished over the last three days is enough to help families not just this Thanksgiving but all year long.

“It’s been an amazing event,” said Vellotti. “It always is. It was so successful, and it’s all because of the people in Texoma.”

