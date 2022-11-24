Texoma Local
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday

The Ardmore Clubhouse will soon be home to the cities only ice skating rink.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday.

It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen.

“The work goes into it before it ever opens and continues until we tear it down,” Ervin said. “It’s quite a process.”

The 50′x85′ ice rink holds 105 skaters at a time, and Ervin said they’ve got more than three hundred skates for feet of just about any size.

To build the rink, Ervin said they start out with logistics- figuring out who to hire for the jobs and when, and then start building the rink.

“Down to the construction of it the dasher boards, the deck, the rubber that goes down onto the deck,” Ervin said.

Once it’s done, they have to make sure it stays at the right temperature - regardless of how cold it is outside.

“The monitoring of the tiller to make sure it stays at the right temperature,” Ervin said. “Obviously that fluctuates with our temperatures. Last year was a warm December. This year we’re hoping it will be nice, but maybe not so warm.”

Ervin said it’s a great choice for kids with winter birthdays, a company holiday party, or even just an outing with friends.

“We have hot chocolate down there as well, so you don’t have to run in to buy your hot chocolate,” Ervin said. “We try to think of most things that people would want. it is a fun time.”

Ice rink tickets will be $12 for adults, $7 for kids and $5 for seniors and members of the military.

