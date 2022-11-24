Classic of Texoma Auto Group go on Toys for Tots shopping spree

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Owner of The Classic of Texoma Auto Group, Eric Bryant, isn’t Santa, but some may say he’s pretty close.

For 7 years now, Bryant has been helping round up toys for kids who are less fortunate.

He said, “Someone from the local Toys for Tots group asked if they could put boxes out at each of my facilities.”

At the time, Bryant said business was slow and, “I kept walking by and seeing those boxes empty and decided I need to go shopping. So, I came here to Walmart, just started grabbing carts, and unfortunately, I was by myself on the first trip.”

Yet, he managed to fill up two trucks with toys.

Bryant said, “It was such an exciting experience. It felt so great to get to do something like that for the community that we decided we were going to do it every single year, and every year it keeps getting bigger.”

So now, Bryant said he brings out his entire family, and a bunch of members from the Texoma team to have a huge shopping spree.

He explained, “Toys for Tots comes and collects the toys a little bit before Christmas, and then they disseminate the toys among the local community.”

Bryant said what started as one act of compassion, quickly turned into a holiday tradition.

He said, “The thing that probably makes me proudest is this is also my family’s favorite time of the year. Seeing the pride and joy that my kids experience, instead of thinking about what toys they might get, they find a lot more joy in shopping for local kids in need, and it’s inspiring.”

