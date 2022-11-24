Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Classic of Texoma Auto Group go on Toys for Tots shopping spree

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Owner of The Classic of Texoma Auto Group, Eric Bryant, isn’t Santa, but some may say he’s pretty close.

For 7 years now, Bryant has been helping round up toys for kids who are less fortunate.

He said, “Someone from the local Toys for Tots group asked if they could put boxes out at each of my facilities.”

At the time, Bryant said business was slow and, “I kept walking by and seeing those boxes empty and decided I need to go shopping. So, I came here to Walmart, just started grabbing carts, and unfortunately, I was by myself on the first trip.”

Yet, he managed to fill up two trucks with toys.

Bryant said, “It was such an exciting experience. It felt so great to get to do something like that for the community that we decided we were going to do it every single year, and every year it keeps getting bigger.”

So now, Bryant said he brings out his entire family, and a bunch of members from the Texoma team to have a huge shopping spree.

He explained, “Toys for Tots comes and collects the toys a little bit before Christmas, and then they disseminate the toys among the local community.”

Bryant said what started as one act of compassion, quickly turned into a holiday tradition.

He said, “The thing that probably makes me proudest is this is also my family’s favorite time of the year. Seeing the pride and joy that my kids experience, instead of thinking about what toys they might get, they find a lot more joy in shopping for local kids in need, and it’s inspiring.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capps warrant was issued this morning around 10:30 a.m. where he later turned himself in, two...
Former Durant ISD employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

Latest News

Classic of Texoma Auto Group round up goodies for Toys for Tots
Toys For Tots shopping spree
Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can...
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
The Ardmore Clubhouse will soon be home to the cities only ice skating rink.
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday
In the final hours of the 26th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive, the rain and chilly...
26th Bob Skaggs Memorial Food drive wraps up as one of the most successful years yet