Denison organization serves veterans as they gather for the holiday

If you missed the Thanksgiving gathering, every Tuesday free lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to...
If you missed the Thanksgiving gathering, every Tuesday free lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Texoma Community Center Veterans program hosted its 2nd annual free Thanksgiving meal at the Walker House, located in Denison.

“We are opening our doors for veterans, for active duty service members who are in town, for family members,” said coordinator Sharon Luse.

The program serves Fannin, Grayson, and Cooke Counties.

“We would like for people who would otherwise be alone come and just enjoy the sense of being around family, being around other people who care,” Luse said.

The cooks have been working all morning to make everything perfect for our local Vets.

Volunteer coordinator and cook, Glenda Brock said, “oh for about five hours and a little bit of prep yesterday.”

And this Thanksgiving, the Walker House staff has a lot to be grateful for, “I’m thankful for my military upbringing and the Veterans i’ve met along the way,” Brock said.

Luse added, “to get out there and leave their lives to go and protect our country and they’ve made so many sacrifices.”

If you missed the Thanksgiving gathering, every Tuesday free lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re Texoma’s Veteran peer networking center so that Veterans can have other Veterans to lean on and talk to and understand,” Luse.

“This is kind of a way of showing our appreciation for the sacrifices that they made,” Brock added.

To view their November events, click here.

