Pottsboro ready for battle with Grandview

Pottsboro gets set to face Grandview
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -The Pottsboro Cardinals are getting set to take on the Grandview Zebras in the third round of the postseason.

A little history between these two teams. Pottsboro fell to Grandview in the state title game in 2019.

The Cardinals are coming off a 62-49 victory over Whitney in the area round.

The Pottsboro offense was clicking on all cylinders, while the defense forced four turnovers.

The Cardinals know another solid outing is what it’s going to take to keep their postseason run going.

”We got to play really good up front on both sides of the ball,” said Pottsboro head coach, Matt Poe. “They’re good up front offensively and defensively. So, we’re going to have match that. We’ve got to be better than what we have been for sure. It’s one of these games, and it’s the third round of the playoffs, I guess that’s how it should be, you’re going to have to play extremely well to win. The effort’s there, the enthusiasm is there and we’re excited.”

