Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma

By Andrea Aguilar
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to.

“We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal.

Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their Thanksgiving meal from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Rosemary Neal a volunteer at the Church said there will be plenty of food for everyone.

“We will have the traditional turkey and dressing, I believe there is chicken and ham to go along with that and mashed potatoes with gravy,” added Neal.

In Denison, a Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared just for veterans and military families.

“We will be having thanksgiving dinner and fellowship for veterans and their family members,” said Sharon Luse.

The Texoma Community Center Veterans program is hosting dinner from 1pm to 6pm, Coordinator Sharon Luse said this is an event that allows those who have served or are serving the military to come in and feel at home.

“Making sure that the veterans who might just be sitting at home alone going its just another day it doesn’t matter, we want them to feel part of the family and feel the joy,” said Luse.

In Durant, Oklahoma Feeding Hope foundation is also having their annual Thanksgiving lunch from 11am to 1pm.

“Everybody in the community is welcome and encouraged to come out and share not only a meal but a lot of good conversation, fellowship, spending some time together,” said Jon Hazell.

Jon Hazell a board member of Feeding Hope foundation said this is more than just a meal it’s about helping others.

“We believe that kindness produces kindness and when you share that to somebody not only helps out your spirit but it lifts their spirit, and they probably are more likely to show that same kind of love to somebody else,” added Hazell.

