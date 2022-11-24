Wet & Foggy Thanksgiving

Quite the dreary Thanksgiving we’re having Texoma! Good news for anybody who wanted to stay inside and watch football, but bad news for anybody with outdoor plans for Thanksgiving. Overnight thunderstorms died down through the remainder of Turkey Day with the majority of the rain staying to our southeast. Though all of Texoma is seeing humidity rates from 90-100%, which is why there is intense fog and mist across the area. The northwest counties will be affected by a cold front that will bring in some drier air to clear the skies up, but it will stall out and weaken so many areas in Texoma will remain overcast for Friday.

Though rain chances for Friday are diminishing. If you’re looking for a day to get outside, Friday will be the best bet. As late Friday evening into Saturday, a strong storm system will move right over Texoma for even more rain than we saw today. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain are expected for Saturday. Unfortunately, this Texoma Thanksgiving wash-out will continue until Sunday finally clears up.

Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will stay right in the 50s (highs and lows) well into the work week. Looking ahead, Tuesday could be severe storm day for our southeastern counties. Though the latest models show that the strongest threat for severe storms will be well off to our East.

Hopefully despite the bleak outdoor weather, you all managed to have an enjoyable Thanksgiving indoors.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

KXII/News 12

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.