Whitesboro prepares to face Paradise

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -It’s round three of the Texas high school football playoffs and we still have a handful of Texoma teams looking to extend their postseason run this week, including the Whitesboro Bearcats.

The Bearcats will be facing a familiar foe in round three as Whitesboro is set to take on the Paradise Panthers.

Whitesboro and Paradise faced off earlier in the regular season. The bearcats getting the win 18-7.

Since that meeting, Whitesboro’s offense has found another gear, scoring at least 60 points in their last three ballgames.

Head coach Cody Fagan says he fells like his team is starting to peak at the right time... but... is making sure his squad doesn’t become over confident.

”You obviously want to be confident but you got to make sure you keep that under control and know that you’ve got a really good team coming into an awesome environment,” said Cody Fagan, Whitesboro head coach. “It’s going to be a great day the day after Thanksgiving. So we’ve just got to stay focused on our goal that we’ve had all year to play football in December. So, if we show up. play really well, control the clock, keep the ball and do what we know how to do, play physical defense, I think we’ve got a great shot.”

