Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Collinsville looking for Regional Round win against Windthorst

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - After a strong 11-1 campaign in 2022, the Collinsville Pirates now prepare for a massive battle in the Texas Class 2A Division 2 Regional Round against the Windthorst Trojans.

This season the Pirates have been absolutely dominant, especially on the offensive end of the ball. As Collinsville has averaged over 41 points per game this season, thanks to the play of talented athletes all over the field. Yet this week, the Pirates will need a complete performance as they take on a well-coached Windthorst team.

“They throw the ball a little bit more than most teams we’ve faced this year. We’ve got to do a really good job in the pass defense,” said Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson. “Offensively, it’s just to keep scoring points. I mean, we can’t have bad mistakes and dumb turnovers, we’ve got to be smart with the football and keep scoring points.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capps warrant was issued this morning around 10:30 a.m. where he later turned himself in, two...
Former Durant ISD employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel...
Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit

Latest News

Collinsville preps for Windthorst
Collinsville preps for Windthorst
Pottsboro gets set to face Grandview
Pottsboro ready for battle with Grandview
Whitesboro prepares to face Paradise
Whitesboro prepares to face Paradise
Pottsboro gets set to face Grandview
Pottsboro gets set to face Grandview