Collinsville looking for Regional Round win against Windthorst

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - After a strong 11-1 campaign in 2022, the Collinsville Pirates now prepare for a massive battle in the Texas Class 2A Division 2 Regional Round against the Windthorst Trojans.

This season the Pirates have been absolutely dominant, especially on the offensive end of the ball. As Collinsville has averaged over 41 points per game this season, thanks to the play of talented athletes all over the field. Yet this week, the Pirates will need a complete performance as they take on a well-coached Windthorst team.

“They throw the ball a little bit more than most teams we’ve faced this year. We’ve got to do a really good job in the pass defense,” said Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson. “Offensively, it’s just to keep scoring points. I mean, we can’t have bad mistakes and dumb turnovers, we’ve got to be smart with the football and keep scoring points.”

