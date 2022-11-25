Local businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses.

“It’s always a big help to us when the word goes out to support your local businesses,” said Dale LaFoy.

Dale LaFoy employee at Touch of Class said small business Saturday gives customers a unique shopping experience.

“They are going to find vintage items, records, just all kinds of things that you are not going to find in the big box stores that are unique and special,” added LaFoy.

With great prices and three floors to look at vintage items, this antique store has worked hard to give back to the community for 25 years.

“We depend on all to get sales so our community is very important to us,” said LaFoy.

Shop Small Saturday started back in 2010 as a campaign to inspire locals to shop within their own communities during the holiday season.

“Everyone thinks Black Friday means big stores and I think this is really good for small boutiques and businesses,” said Peyton Jones.

Peyton Jones who works at Look a Likes boutique said they will be having different sales for men and women’s clothing tomorrow.

“The whole store is 15%, our men’s jeans is 50%, and then t-shirts, pullovers, and button ups are 30%,” she added.

The event will be from 11am to 6pm in Downtown Sherman with food, entertainment, and a chance to get pictures with Santa.

