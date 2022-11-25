Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Local businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses.
Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses.(KXII)
By Andrea Aguilar
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses.

“It’s always a big help to us when the word goes out to support your local businesses,” said Dale LaFoy.

Dale LaFoy employee at Touch of Class said small business Saturday gives customers a unique shopping experience.

“They are going to find vintage items, records, just all kinds of things that you are not going to find in the big box stores that are unique and special,” added LaFoy.

With great prices and three floors to look at vintage items, this antique store has worked hard to give back to the community for 25 years.

“We depend on all to get sales so our community is very important to us,” said LaFoy.

Shop Small Saturday started back in 2010 as a campaign to inspire locals to shop within their own communities during the holiday season.

“Everyone thinks Black Friday means big stores and I think this is really good for small boutiques and businesses,” said Peyton Jones.

Peyton Jones who works at Look a Likes boutique said they will be having different sales for men and women’s clothing tomorrow.

“The whole store is 15%, our men’s jeans is 50%, and then t-shirts, pullovers, and button ups are 30%,” she added.

The event will be from 11am to 6pm in Downtown Sherman with food, entertainment, and a chance to get pictures with Santa.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capps warrant was issued this morning around 10:30 a.m. where he later turned himself in, two...
Former Durant ISD employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel...
Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit
Grand Central Station serves Thanksgiving lunch
Thanksgiving at Grand Central Station
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA

Latest News

Grand Central Station serves Thanksgiving lunch
Thanksgiving at Grand Central Station
Grand Central Station serves Thanksgiving lunch
Turkey day at Grand Central Station
If you missed the Thanksgiving gathering, every Tuesday free lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to...
Denison organization serve veterans as they gather for the holiday
Classic of Texoma Auto Group round up goodies for Toys for Tots
Classic of Texoma Auto Group go on Toys for Tots shopping spree