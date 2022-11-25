A “Rain Break” Today, Heavy Downpours Tonight-Saturday

Expect little if any rain today and in fact a little sunshine is possible, clouds thicken later in the day. Winds will run N at 15 to 25 mph and highs will top out in the 50s. Rain develops tonight as a large upper low moves closer, it will be windy and wet late tonight and most of Saturday as it passes. Lows tonight upper 40s, highs Saturday upper 50s.

Sunny skies can be expected Sun-Mon, a fast-moving cold front may generate a few showers Tuesday. Highs reaching the 70s are expected ahead of the Tuesday front before plunging to low 50s for the highs in the wake of the front Wednesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

