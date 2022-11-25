Thanksgiving at Grand Central Station

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s turkey day at Grand Central Station in Sherman.

Many residents lined up at the soup kitchen Downtown for a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Grand Central Station has been serving food to those in need for 11 years.

Executive Director of the non-profit, Wendy Vellotti said the foundation feeds up to 130 people for lunch every day.

Thursday was no different as residents enjoyed turkey, stuffing and all of the classic holiday sweets.

Vellotti said, “The most important part about grand central is the relationships that you build here, not just with the people that come here to eat, but the community and the volunteers and the people that work here, it’s just a great place to be all around.”

Vellotti said Grand Central Station is always looking for volunteers to help serve the community.

